Ahead of kharif marketing season, Tamil Nadu fixes procurement price at Rs 2,545

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that the farmers will be paid Rs 2,545 per quintal for ‘grade A’ paddy and Rs 2,500 for ‘common’ variety of paddy for the kharif marketing season (KMS) that will begin on September 1.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani, in a release, said the ruling DMK has fulfilled its poll promise of fixing the paddy procurement price at Rs 2,500. Farmers had been demanding the government to implement the promise since the party came to power in 2021, he noted.

The price of Rs 2,545 for ‘Grade A’ includes the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,389 fixed by the Government of India (GoI) for KMS, along with an incentive of Rs 156 provided by the state government. For the ‘common’ variety, the rate of Rs 2,500 includes the GoI-fixed MSP of Rs 2,369 and the state incentive of Rs 131.

The order issued in this regard by the principal secretary to the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department directed the district collectors in Cauvery delta region to permit Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to open required number of Direct Procurement Centre to commence procurement. In other districts, the collectors may authorise TNCSC, cooperative marketing societies, cooperative credit societies, and national cooperative consumers’ federation of India to purchase paddy from the farmers.

In his statement, Sakkarapani highlighted that in the 51 months since the present government came to power, the state has procured 1.85 crore metric tonnes of paddy and disbursed Rs 44,777.83 crore to farmers. “Such huge quantity of procurement has never been recorded in TN before”, he said.

The minister further called upon all paddy farmers to sell their produce at the newly-fixed rates and benefit from the scheme. He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ welfare and ensuring fair returns for their produce.