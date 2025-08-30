AP man arrested in Puducherry digital arrest scam

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry cyber crime police station arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh in connection with an online fraud case in which a resident was cheated of Rs 9.69 lakh through a fake "digital arrest" threat.

In January this year, fraudsters contacted a Puducherry resident and claimed that his Aadhaar card and mobile number had been used to smuggle narcotic drugs into Taiwan. They told him that he was "digitally arrested" and warned him not to leave his house. He was instructed to transfer all the money in his bank account to another account to avoid further action. Fearing consequences, the victim transferred Rs 9.69 lakh.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, at the cyber crime unit.

The investigation, conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Nithya Radhakrishnan, used cyber tools to trace the fraudsters. The victim’s money had been transferred to the account of one Pondu Sankara Rao of Andhra Pradesh and later withdrawn using cheques.T he fraudsters were hiding in Kurnool district, Telangana, the police said.

A special team led by Inspectors Thiyagarajan and Keerthi, under S Bascarene's supervision arrested Sankara Rao in Visakhapatnam. Rs 9.5 lakh, a mobile phone, and cheque books were seized. Rao was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.