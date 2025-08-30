AP man arrested in Puducherry digital arrest scam

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry cyber crime police station arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh in connection with an online fraud case in which a resident was cheated of Rs 9.69 lakh through a fake "digital arrest" threat.
In January this year, fraudsters contacted a Puducherry resident and claimed that his Aadhaar card and mobile number had been used to smuggle narcotic drugs into Taiwan. They told him that he was "digitally arrested" and warned him not to leave his house. He was instructed to transfer all the money in his bank account to another account to avoid further action. Fearing consequences, the victim transferred Rs 9.69 lakh.
Based on his complaint, a case was registered under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, at the cyber crime unit.
The investigation, conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Nithya Radhakrishnan, used cyber tools to trace the fraudsters. The victim’s money had been transferred to the account of one Pondu Sankara Rao of Andhra Pradesh and later withdrawn using cheques.T he fraudsters were hiding in Kurnool district, Telangana, the police said.
A special team led by Inspectors Thiyagarajan and Keerthi, under S Bascarene's supervision arrested Sankara Rao in Visakhapatnam. Rs 9.5 lakh, a mobile phone, and cheque books were seized. Rao was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.
“Cyber fraudsters often contact people claiming to be from CBI, ED, or state police departments and threaten them by saying their parcel contains drugs, weapons, or illegal items. They use this method to extort money by saying they have digitally arrested the person. Such claims should not be believed. Digital arrest does not exist under Indian law,” SSP Nithya Radhakrishnan said.
She added, “Fraudsters may also call in the name of FedEx Courier, Customs, or Mumbai Police and claim digital arrest. People should immediately disconnect such calls. Do not believe anyone if they contact you saying your Aadhaar or SIM card has been misused for illegal bank transactions or terror funding.”
Public was further cautioned not to give bank account details or SIM cards to strangers or acquaintances in return for money, as they may be misused for unlawful activities.
The public can file complaints or seek clarification by contacting the toll-free number 1930, Puducherry Cyber Crime Police at 0413-2276144 / 9489205246, or by email at cybercell-police@py.gov.in. Complaints can also be lodged online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.