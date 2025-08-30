CM Stalin's trip to Germany, UK aims to attract investments for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin left for Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday morning for a week-long visit aimed at attracting new investments to Tamil Nadu. He is scheduled to return on 8th September.

Addressing the media at the airport, Stalin reflected on his earlier foreign visits to the US, Spain, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, and highlighted that Tamil Nadu has secured investments worth Rs 18,498 crore through 36 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during these trips. These investments are expected to generate employment for 30,037 people, with 23 of these MoUs already in various stages of implementation, he added.

A key event during Stalin's current trip will be his participation in a conference marking the centenary of the Dravidian movement at the University of Oxford on 4th September. During this event, Stalin will unveil a portrait of 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy.

Responding to criticism from AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami about his foreign visits, Stalin retorted, "Palaniswami thinks my trips will be like his. But the MoUs I have signed are already being implemented. That is the difference."