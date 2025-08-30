CM Stalin's trip to Germany, UK aims to attract investments for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin left for Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday morning for a week-long visit aimed at attracting new investments to Tamil Nadu. He is scheduled to return on 8th September.
Addressing the media at the airport, Stalin reflected on his earlier foreign visits to the US, Spain, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, and highlighted that Tamil Nadu has secured investments worth Rs 18,498 crore through 36 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during these trips. These investments are expected to generate employment for 30,037 people, with 23 of these MoUs already in various stages of implementation, he added.
A key event during Stalin's current trip will be his participation in a conference marking the centenary of the Dravidian movement at the University of Oxford on 4th September. During this event, Stalin will unveil a portrait of 'Periyar' E.V. Ramasamy.
Responding to criticism from AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami about his foreign visits, Stalin retorted, "Palaniswami thinks my trips will be like his. But the MoUs I have signed are already being implemented. That is the difference."
Stalin pointed out that since the DMK came to power, Tamil Nadu has signed 922 MoUs for investments worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore, creating jobs for 32.81 lakh people. He added that many of these companies have already begun operations, and the data released by the Union government proves that Tamil Nadu remains the top employer in industries.
Asked about actor Vijay’s entry into politics, Stalin stated that there was no need for him to comment on it. On Vijay’s assertion that the main contest in the 2026 elections would be between his party and the DMK, Stalin said, "I generally do not speak much. There is no need for me to talk about this as well. We should talk less and show our strength through work."
When questioned about whether new parties might join the DMK alliance, the Chief Minister said, “It does not matter whether new parties join or not. What is important is that new voters are steadily moving towards the DMK.”
On a query regarding Tamil Nadu potentially facing a situation similar to Bihar concerning the functioning of the Election Commission, Stalin asserted, “No matter what conspiracies are hatched, the people of Tamil Nadu have the power to thwart them. Even in Bihar, what the Election Commission wished would not succeed.”