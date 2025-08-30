Indian knitwear exports worth Rs 3,000 crore at risk due to US tariff, DMK, allies to stage stir against Centre

CHENNAI: The DMK and its alliance partners on Friday announced a protest in Tiruppur on September 2, condemning the BJP-led union government’s “failure” to protect the knitwear industry from steep US tariffs.

In a joint statement, the alliance leaders said the US government’s decision to impose a 50% duty on Indian knitwear exports has dealt a severe blow to Tiruppur, the country’s knitwear hub. Exports worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore are estimated to be affected, putting the jobs of lakhs of workers at risk.

The statement recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16, flagging the potential job loss of nearly 30 lakh workers, and followed it up with another reminder on August 28.

Despite repeated appeals, the centre has not announced any relief such as tax concessions or export incentives, they said.

“The centre’s silence raises doubts whether it is indirectly aiding the US design to cripple Tiruppur’s knitwear industry,” the statement said.

The alliance leaders urged immediate intervention and demanded relief measures on a war footing to protect exporters and workers.

The statement was signed by leaders of DMK, TNCC, CPM, CPI, MDMK, IUML, VCK, MNM, KMDK, TVK led by T Velmurugan, MMK, and DK.