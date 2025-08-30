Madras High Court allows Palaniswami's appeal in AIADMK leadership row

CHENNAI: In a shot in the arm to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, a division bench of the Madras HC has set aside a single judge’s order granting leave to advocate B Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy to file a civil suit, representing primary members of the party.

The petitioners prayed for declaring null and void the resolutions passed on July 11, 2022 in the general council to amend the bylaws to bring back the post of general secretary, abolished after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The order setting aside the April 26, 2022 order of the single judge was passed on Friday by the bench of justices Anita Sumanth and N Senthilkumar while allowing the appeal filed by EPS.

The single judge had granted leave for filing the civil suit against the election of Palaniswami by Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy, son of former AIADMK MP KC Palanisamy, on behalf of the primary members of the party, in their representative capacity.