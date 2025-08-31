NDA showcase unity at Moopanar event

CHENNAI: The 24th death anniversary of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) founder GK Moopanar on Saturday turned into a platform for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu to showcase their unity, as leaders from AIADMK and BJP shared the stage with a common ‘mission’ to defeat the DMK in the 2026 election.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who spoke at the function, urged cadres of alliance parties to look beyond “minor squabbles” and work together for victory.

She said Tamil Nadu people are yearning for good governance, which only the NDA can provide.

Former BJP state president K Annamalai, whose earlier remarks prior to his party and the AIADMK forging back their alliance in April had created significant friction between the two parties, reiterated the parties in the alliance must take a vow to bring change in TN, with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami as chief minister.

At a BJP booth committee members’ conference in Tirunelveli on August 22, he had urged cadre to work hard to make Palaniswami the CM, which was seen as a signal of Annamalai offering an olive branch to bury the hatchet.

At the event on Saturday, Annamalai was seated next to Palaniswami, who referred to the BJP leader as “brother” in his address.

Besides TMC president GK Vasan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, DMDK leader Sudhish and Puthiya Needhi Katchi founder AC Shanmugam also took part.