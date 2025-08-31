Rs 941 crore gold scam: CBI searches airport cargo area, logistic firms in Chennai

The agency has not yet issued a statement or given details of the FIR at the time of going to press on Saturday.

As reported by TNIE in a three-part series last October, the scam pertains to alleged diversion of at least 2170kg of gold from 24 carat bullions imported by six Chennai jewellers to convert it into 22 carat gold jewellery and export it to Dubai and Malaysia between 2020-22.

Only 10% of the imported gold was used in making jewellery and the rest was diverted to the black market, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had found in its detailed probe. The agency had filed their final investigation report in September last year.

Sources said CBI, which had already been informed about the role of corrupt customs officers in this scam, has been working on the case for a while now.