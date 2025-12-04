National SC/ST commission probes death of two Dalit youngsters near TN's Palacode

DHARMAPURI: The National Commission of SC/ST conducted an inquiry into the death of two SC youths near Palacode on Wednesday. The committee members, including the director Dr S Ravivarma and senior investigator S Lister, met the family of the deceased youth, who claimed they could have been killed due to their inter-caste relationships, and sought a CB-CID investigation into their death.

The committee members also visited the accident spot near Chikarthanahalli and inspected the area. Revenue divisional officer R Gayathri and Dharmapuri police officials were also present.

Last Wednesday, two youngsters, N Sunilkumar (19), an employee of a private company, and R Murugan (20), a third-year polytechnic student, both from Sonnampatti village near Palacode, died in a road accident near Chikarthanahalli. The duo was on their moped and was en route to Palacode when they stumbled, fell into a culvert and died. However, their families refused to accept the bodies and staged a protest alleging foul play. Subsequently, three days later, they collected the bodies from the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital following autopsy.

With evidence collected from the accident scene and post-mortem reports attributing the cause of death to accident, police said, their investigation also pointed to the two youngsters dying from a road accident.