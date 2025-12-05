AIADMK, BJP accuse DMK of creating ‘unnecessary tension’

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday accused the state government of creating “unnecessary tension” over the past two days by not enforcing the court’s directive.

In a post on X, Palaniswami criticised the government for “forgetting that a true ruler governs impartially, without discrimination on the basis of religion”. He said the DMK’s approach had resulted in avoidable controversies surrounding a traditional religious event.

He further added that the DMK government is forgetting that every religion was equal and that the people will soon deliver a ‘fitting lesson’ to the Stalin-led government for its handling of the issue. While BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran participated in the protest in Thiruparankundram on Thursday, state co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy condemned the detention of Nagenthran, senior BJP leader H Raja and other protesters.

The “anti-Hindu” DMK government prevented devotees from lighting the sacred lamp atop the hill and arrested the peaceful protesters. He demanded the immediate release of all those detained. Earlier in the day, Nainar had accused the government of “divide-and-rule” approach in order to secure minority votes.