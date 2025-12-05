TN government makes prior sanction mandatory for prosecuting all cops

CHENNAI: The state government issued a notification on Wednesday under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to make prior sanction from the government necessary for the prosecution of police personnel of any rank for any alleged offence committed by them while acting or purporting to act in discharge of official duty.

Though such protection by mandating prior sanction was available even earlier under the erstwhile CrPC through its Section 197, it did not cover personnel in the ranks of inspector and below, barring the exception of inspectors in the ‘Q’ Branch, who were offered the same protection through a provision in the Tamil Nadu Police (Discipline & Appeal) Rules.

When BNSS replaced CrPC, the new Act’s Section 218 became the equivalent of Section 197 of the CrPC. The BNSS, in its form brought to force by the centre, already offered such protection to the armed forces via sub-section 2 of Section 218, besides other classes of public servants covered under sub-section 1.