Five killed, seven injured as speeding car crashes into parked vehicle in TN's Keelakarai

RAMANATHAPURAM: Five persons, including four pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into another car parked on the East Coast Road near Keelakarai in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, a car with five men from Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh , who were returning from Sabarimala, was parked on the roadside, and its occupants asleep inside the vehicle, when the accident occurred around 1:50 am. The speeding car was driven by Mustak Ahammed (34) of North Street, Keelakarai. The collision left four people dead on the spot. They have been identified as Ahammed, driver of the speeding car, and three of the pilgrims, identified as Ramachandra Rao (35), Appavu Naidu (35) and Bandara Chandru Rao (45). The remaining pilgrims, Ramu (60) and Sri Ram (40), were rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where Ramu succumbed to injuries later, taking the toll to five.

Six others travelling in the car from Keelakarai - Frizhar (20), Thivyan (19), Praveen (19), Jameel Rahman (15), Madeswaran (critical) and Harshath (32) - sustained multiple injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Ramanathapuram SP told TNIE that preliminary inquiry revealed that over speeding and negligent driving by Mustak of Keelakarai caused the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered. Keelakarai police are investigating.