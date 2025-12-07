Madras HC closes contempt plea after CB-CID files FIR in 2010 fake encounter case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday closed a contempt petition filed by a woman alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court last year directing CB-CID to register a fresh FIR in connection with the death of her son Murugan alias Kallumandaiyan and another accused Kaviarasu alias Kaviarasan in a ‘fake encounter’ in Madurai on February 16, 2010.

Justice S Srimathy closed the petition, filed by A Guruvammal (70), after the CB-CID informed the court that a case has been registered last month against the then assistant commissioner of police S Velladurai, then sub inspector Thennarasu and head constable Ganesan and a few other police officials.

Guruvammal had moved the court in 2010 stating that a police team led by Velladurai had shot and killed Kallumandaiyan and Kaviarasu within the Teppakulam police station limits and a case was registered under sections 332,324 and 307 of IPC and 174 of CrPC, falsely showing the deceased as accused. She also highlighted the findings of the State Human Rights Commission that the incident was a fake encounter. She had sought a direction to register an FIR against the officers concerned.