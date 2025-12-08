Activist accuses Vellur panchayat secretary for filing false reports on sanitation status

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An activist from Vellur panchayat near Sivakasi has alleged that the panchayat secretary submitted misleading and inaccurate reports in response to petitions sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell regarding poor sanitation conditions in the village.

In his petition, resident M Velmurugan highlighted that wastewater stagnation has been a persistent problem in Vellur for years.

However, officials claimed that based on a report from the panchayat secretary, the sanitation workers were being properly deployed and that sanitation and waste management activities were being adequately maintained.

Disputing these claims, Velmurugan alleged that the panchayat secretary has remained inactive for nearly three years, despite multiple complaints being regularly entered in the public grievance register. He pointed to government orders mandating that deficiencies in basic amenities must be systematically recorded and acted upon by local authorities.

“Instead, the grievances have been left unattended for three years, while the official continued to draw salary without performing his duties. This raises serious questions about accountability and the responsibility of higher officials tasked with monitoring such lapses,” Velmurugan said.

He further dismissed the officials’ justification that the panchayat’s poor financial condition had resulted in inadequate basic amenities, including drinking water, drainage and road infrastructure. Velmurugan termed it a long-repeated excuse used to deflect attention from prolonged administrative inaction.

Responding to the allegations, officials said the panchayat secretary had been issued a warning and that steps were being taken to address the problems in a phased manner. “We have recently provided drinking water facilities in some areas, and the remaining issues will be resolved soon,” an official said.