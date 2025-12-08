Coimbatore SI dies in accident

COIMBATORE: A sub-inspector of police who was hit by a car on Friday evening passed away during treatment at a private hospital near Neelambur a day later.

The deceased R Palanisamy (56) was based at the Sulthanpet police station on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. He had been working at this station since 2023.

Palanisamy sustained severe injuries to his head and legs after a car hit his bike from the rear near the Sindhamanipudur signal and sped away.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. The police are investigating the incident," police sources said.

Palanisamy had returned to Coimbatore on Friday after completing security duty for the Deepam festival at Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai town. After taking his parked two-wheeler from the Karumathampatti bus stand, he was on his way home when he met with the accident.

Palanisamy was a resident of Pattanam.