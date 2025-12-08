Man arrested from Mumbai for placing cash to frame TN fire service official

TIRUNELVELI: In a major breakthrough in the alleged conspiracy to trap a senior fire officer in a bribery case, Tirunelveli city police on Sunday arrested Vijay (30) of Melapalayam from Mumbai. Sources said Vijay, who had allegedly placed the cash in Fire and Rescue Services Deputy Director Saravana Babu’s office, confessed during interrogation that he received Rs 40,000 as payment for executing the act.

The DVAC sleuths had earlier seized Rs 2.5 lakh from the DD’s office during a raid on November 18. Soon after, CCTV footage showed a man entering the office with a bag in the early hours of the same day. Suspecting the money might have been planted, Babu filed a complaint.

A special team arrested Anand, a fireman from Thoothukudi, and his relative Muthusudar on November 26. Police said Anand has been suspended, and both were questioned about their role in the plan.

Deputy Commissioner (East) learnt that Vijay left the state after the footage surfaced. His mobile signal helped police trace him to Mumbai. After the arrest, he admitted that Rs 40,000 was deposited for placing the envelopes with cash. Police are probing how he accessed the office and the possible involvement of others.