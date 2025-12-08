Take action against advocates for disrupting public hearing on illegal stone quarrying in Nellai: Arappor Iyakkam

TIRUNELVELI: Arappor Iyakkam has urged the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take disciplinary action against 10 advocates from Tirunelveli under the Advocates Act, 1961, who allegedly attacked participants and forcibly disrupted a public hearing on illegal stone quarrying.

PUCL national general secretary, Advocate Dr. Suresh, and Arappor Iyakkam convener, Jayaram Venkatesan, submitted the complaint, along with documents and video evidence, to the council. They have requested that the advocates involved in the attack be removed from the Bar for professional misconduct. According to the complaint, the public hearing held on November 2 was intended to provide farmers and villagers with a platform to share their concerns about how illegal quarrying was affecting their livelihoods and the environment. As the hearing progressed, a group of people who identified themselves as practising lawyers representing the quarry owners and Stone Quarry Owners’ Association allegedly entered the venue and disrupted the proceedings.