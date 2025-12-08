Take action against advocates for disrupting public hearing on illegal stone quarrying in Nellai: Arappor Iyakkam

TIRUNELVELI: Arappor Iyakkam has urged the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take disciplinary action against 10 advocates from Tirunelveli under the Advocates Act, 1961, who allegedly attacked participants and forcibly disrupted a public hearing on illegal stone quarrying.
PUCL national general secretary, Advocate Dr. Suresh, and Arappor Iyakkam convener, Jayaram Venkatesan, submitted the complaint, along with documents and video evidence, to the council. They have requested that the advocates involved in the attack be removed from the Bar for professional misconduct. According to the complaint, the public hearing held on November 2 was intended to provide farmers and villagers with a platform to share their concerns about how illegal quarrying was affecting their livelihoods and the environment. As the hearing progressed, a group of people who identified themselves as practising lawyers representing the quarry owners and Stone Quarry Owners’ Association allegedly entered the venue and disrupted the proceedings.
Venkatesan alleged that the attack occurred in full public view, and city police personnel were also present at the spot. The complaint points out that although an FIR was filed naming five advocates, the police did not include crucial details of the assault, including the fact that Dr Suresh suffered a blow to his head when a chair was hurled at him by a lawyer. He said that this omission appeared to be deliberately done.
According to sources, on the day of the incident, around 20 people led by Vinothkumar and Arokyasamy entered the hall, sat among the participants, and began confronting volunteers who narrated the impact of quarry violations. When Venkatesan entered the hall, the group began abusing him, claiming that he had spoken against quarry owners in a YouTube video. Idaikal panchayat vice president Dharmaraj was slapped when he attempted to pacify them, and the situation escalated with chairs being thrown around.