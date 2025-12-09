43-year-old J&K man arrested for abusing, assaulting sanitary worker in TN

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old sanitation worker, who was on duty, was verbally abused and assaulted by a man in Egmore in the early hours of Sunday. The man was arrested later in the day.

The suspect has been identified as Ravinder Singh (25) of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Egmore police, the incident occurred near the Gandhi Irwin Bridge-EVR Road junction when the worker, Lakshmi (43), a Greater Chennai Corporation contract sanitation worker and a resident of Korukkupet, was cleaning the pavement.

When she asked Singh, who was passing by, to move aside, he allegedly abused her in Hindi, attacked her with his hand, and made a threatening gesture of slitting her throat. When she raised an alarm, the man fled the scene, the police said.

Following a complaint, the Egmore police registered a case under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

After an inquiry, a police team arrested Singh later in the day. He was employed at a courier company in Poonamalee, the police said. He was sent in judicial remand on Sunday.