At AIADMK general council, CVe Shanmugam warns of ‘insiders’ sabotaging party, sparks speculation over target

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and MP CVe Shanmugam on Wednesday warned the party functionaries to be aware of those who feign friendship to destroy the party, without indicating who he was referring to. Speaking at the AIADMK general council meeting, Shanmugam said, “Our enemy is not just the DMK. It is not just those who have betrayed the party. There are also people among those who associate with us but act against us. That is where we must be extremely cautious.”
Shanmugam went on to say, “ We know very well who our enemies are - the DMK, Karunanidhi and Stalin. We also know who our traitors are. But it is those who move closely with us and sabotage us from within that we must be most careful about. There are certain brokers, and we must be wary of them. We must identify them clearly.” His remarks led to speculation as to whether he was targeting the BJP or those from AIADMK aligned closely with the BJP.
Stating that a massive conspiracy has been hatched to break the morale of AIADMK cadre, he urged the GC members to remain steadfast. “Remain confident. It is your courage and your mental strength that will once again seat the AIADMK in the corridors of power,” he added. Former ministers P Benjamin, D Jayakumar, SP Velumani, B Valarmathi, and Natham R Viswanathan also spoke. During the general council meet, the party adopted 16 resolutions, of which 11 criticised and condemned the ruling DMK on various issues. The first resolution adopted at the AIADMK GC meeting ratified the party’s decision to ally with BJP to unseat DMK from power. The second resolution said the AIADMK is leading the alliance for the 2026 Assembly election and that the BJP, which is leading the NDA at the national level, has accepted the leadership of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.
The party also empowered Palaniswami to decide which parties can be included in the alliance.
One of the resolutions urged the union government to approve metro rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore. The resolution also urged the DMK government to establish bus ports in Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore.