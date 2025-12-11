At AIADMK general council, CVe Shanmugam warns of ‘insiders’ sabotaging party, sparks speculation over target

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and MP CVe Shanmugam on Wednesday warned the party functionaries to be aware of those who feign friendship to destroy the party, without indicating who he was referring to. Speaking at the AIADMK general council meeting, Shanmugam said, “Our enemy is not just the DMK. It is not just those who have betrayed the party. There are also people among those who associate with us but act against us. That is where we must be extremely cautious.”

Shanmugam went on to say, “ We know very well who our enemies are - the DMK, Karunanidhi and Stalin. We also know who our traitors are. But it is those who move closely with us and sabotage us from within that we must be most careful about. There are certain brokers, and we must be wary of them. We must identify them clearly.” His remarks led to speculation as to whether he was targeting the BJP or those from AIADMK aligned closely with the BJP.