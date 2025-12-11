Court orders must be followed, CJ tells TN officials; HC warns over deputy tahsildar seniority delay

CHENNAI: Orders of the court cannot be left unimplemented by the authorities concerned of the government. Either they shall obtain time for complying with the orders or shall go for appeal against the orders. Otherwise, they have no other option but to comply with the orders, observed the Madras High Court’s first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

The bench was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by a revenue department officer (S Rajkumar of Chennai) alleging that the authorities concerned of the government had failed to obey the order of the court regarding redrawing his seniority for promotion to the post of deputy tahsildar by placing him in the panel for 2006 instead of 2007.

The court, in March this year, ordered the authorities to place his name in the panel for 2006 within three months and provide him the attendant monetary benefits. Saying that the order was not obeyed by the authorities, he filed the contempt petition. The bench questioned why no step was taken to implement the order even after six months had passed.

The counsel for the state submitted that the delay was caused due to poll-related works. Refusing to accept the justification, the bench said it may have to award punishment for non-compliance of orders. The bench added serious orders will have to be passed if the order to redraw seniority of the contempt petitioner is not complied with. The bench adjourned the hearing by four weeks.