Madras HC seeks report on action against illegal mining in state, warns minerals ‘cannot be looted’

CHENNAI: Stating that minerals are assets of the country and as such cannot be allowed to be looted, the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a report from the director of Geology and Mining on the action taken against illegal mining of minerals in the state.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by P Natesan of Dharmapuri seeking action to remove encroachments at Nekkundhi village in the district.

As per the previous orders of the court, director of Geology and Mining D Mohan appeared in person. When the bench questioned about the action taken to crack down on illegal mining, he explained several measures, including slapping those involved in illegal mining of minerals with fines, are being taken. Apart from this, online registration and GPS-based monitoring of mining activities are also being taken to stop illegal mining.

However, the bench remarked that slapping fine alone will not be adequate but criminal action shall be initiated against those indulging in such illegal activity.

Stating that illegal mining of minerals cannot be controlled if there is collusion between the perpetrators and the officials, the bench said effective measures shall be taken in this regard.

Describing minerals as assets of the country, the bench said none shall be allowed to loot such assets; if illegal sand mining is allowed to continue, it would lead to a major catastrophe for the environment and the actions stated to have been taken against such activity are not enough.

The bench adjourned the hearing by a week.