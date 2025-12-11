Madras HC summons TN revenue secretary in contempt case for withholding retirement benefits

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has summoned Tamil Nadu revenue secretary to the court in connection with a contempt of court case filed by a retired officer seeking punishment to the authorities concerned who allegedly disobeyed the orders of the court directing them to disburse the retirement benefits to him.

A division bench of justices MS Ramesh and R Sakthivel issued the direction to the revenue secretary to appear in the court on December 17. However, the bench added he will be exempted from appearance if the orders of the court are implemented before the next date of hearing.

The contempt of court petition was filed by R Rangarajan, who was suspended from service in 2014 based on charges of irregularities allegedly committed during his tenure as the special tahsildar for land acquisition for the highways department at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

The government denied him the retirement benefits citing the pendency of a criminal case.

In 2019 he filed a petition in the high court, which directed the state government to disburse the benefits within 12 weeks holding that the government cannot withhold retirement benefits on the grounds of pendency of criminal proceedings. An appeal filed against this order was dismissed by the court in 2023.

Alleging disobedience of the order to disburse the benefits, Rangarajan filed the contempt petition.