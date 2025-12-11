Woman harassed by money lender attempts to kill son, dies by suicide in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: A 31-year-old woman from Sambavarvadakarai town allegedly tried to kill her nine-year-old son and later died by suicide after repeated harassment by a money lender over her loan dues. The boy is admitted in hospital and his condition remains critical.

The deceased was identified as K Uma, a resident of Mathakovil Street. The moneylender was identified as M Mahendran of Paattakurichi. Sources said Uma’s husband, Kovindaraj, had pledged her mother’s house in Mahendran’s name in 2020 for a Rs 5 lakh. In 2022, Uma’s family offered to return the money with interest, but Mahendran refused to return the property. Despite agreeing before the village elders to settle the issue for Rs 8.5 lakh, including receiving Rs 1 lakh as an advance, he refused to return the property and instead forced Uma’s family to vacate the house. Uma had also alleged that Mahendran recently issued threats to her and disconnected the electricity supply.

The police advised both the parties to approach the court to solve the dispute. However, Uma later told her mother that Mahendran and his associates allegedly verbally abused her at her workplace, pressuring her to vacate the house, sources added.

Repeated harassment allegedly pushed to take the extreme step on Tuesday. She was first admitted to Government District Headquarters Hospital Tenkasi and later referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. However, she succumbed on Wednesday. Sambavarvadakarai police registered a case and are on the lookout for Mahendran.

(If having suicidal thoughts, call 104 helpline for counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)