Engineering units in Coimbatore cut down night shift due to machine operator shortage

COIMBATORE: Several small engineering units producing metal components have cut down night shift due to shortage of workforce to operate the Computer Numerical Control machines used to automate the precise and shaping of cutting metals, in Coimbatore.

Operators say that most of the workers are not willing to come for the skilled work comprising setting and operating of designs in the CNC machine. This growing shortage of CNC machine operators leads to inability to run all the machines despite pending orders.

M Karthikeyan, president of Codissia said, "Most of the small engineering units are struggling to finish the orders due to the shortage of workforce in CNC machine operation. Consequently, many small units have cut down their night shifts."

J James, president of TACT, said, "After the programming of engineering component design, CNC machine operators handle the machine and set up the design through the machine.

As the skilled workers need some elementary knowledge, migrant workers will not be involved in the work. Setters are paid an average of Rs 800/shift. Due to growing demand for the setters, many units are hiring on an hourly basis to finish the orders."