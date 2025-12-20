Digital divide leaves Chennai’s marginalised voters unaware of draft electoral roll

CHENNAI: Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the draft electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Friday, a reality check by TNIE showed a section of voters, from the marginalised communities and senior citizens, in the city is unaware of the publication of the draft roll. Many others of how to verify if their names on the list.
Despite the ECI’s aggressive push for digital verification via websites and apps, visits to areas like Chetpet, Pudupet, and Sholinganallur showed the digital divide and a lack of awareness are forcing residents ranging from daily-wagers to senior citizens to depend entirely on political party cadres or corporation officials to ensure they retain their votes.
S Usha (67), a resident of Vengaivasal in Sholinganallur constituency, owns an Android smartphone but said she did not know how to navigate the digital portal.
“I am not aware of how to check my name in the draft roll. I have to call my Booth Level Officer (BLO) to find out. I am not sure if he will do it for me immediately, but people like me have no choice but to depend on others for such information,” she said.
The lack of awareness isn’t limited to the elderly. R Yuvaraj (23), an auto driver in the Chetpet area, is tech-savvy but admitted he was unaware that the SIR exercise was under way in the state. “I don’t know how to check the draft roll or how to include my name if it had been left out,” he said.
S Anjugam (55) and M Janaki (58), sisters living in the Pudupet housing board colony, rely on “button phones”, effectively locking them out of the digital verification process.
“We have never missed voting in all these years, but we don’t know how to check if our names are there this time. We don’t have the provision to access the internet. We will have to ask the corporation officers or local party members,” said Janaki, who sells baby dresses on the pavement near the Government Hospital for Women and Children in Egmore. Anjugam, who sells toys alongside, added that her sons, who work as daily wagers, were also unaware of the digital process.
D Sundari (48), who runs a bajji shop in Chetpet’s Brindavanam Street, echoed this sentiment. “I’ve heard of the SIR but did not know that this list (draft roll) was released. My children are educated, if I ask them, they might tell me if my name is on it,” she said.
Speaking to TNIE, Arappor Iyakkam Convenor Jayaram Venkatesan, who has been actively campaigning on electoral issues, emphasised the need for better outreach during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
“To spread awareness among marginalised communities, the government must display the SIR rolls in panchayat offices and make public announcements similar to how they advertise Grama Sabha meetings,” Jayaram said.
He further added for urban and semi-urban areas, the election commission should conduct intensive booth-level camps to ensure no genuine voter is left out.
C Paul Barnabas, state president of the Tamil Nadu Consumers Protection Organization (TNCPO), urged the election commission to adopt direct communication methods.