Nine killed, three injured as government bus collides with two cars in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Nine persons were killed and three others were injured in a road accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus and two cars on a national highway near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district.

Sources said that two children were among the deceased.

According to police and local sources, the accident occurred at Ezhuthur when a government bus travelling from Tiruchy to Chennai suffered a front tyre burst.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and entered the opposite carriageway.

The bus then collided with two cars that were travelling from Chennai towards Tiruchy.

All seven occupants of the two cars were killed on the spot.

Personnel from the Ramanatham police station rushed to the scene and are engaged in recovering the bodies.

The police have begun an inquiry to ascertain the identities of the victims and details of their travel, including their place of origin and destination.