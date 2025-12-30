Woman suffers brain haemorrhage after delivery at Ambur govt hospital

VELLORE: A family from Ambur submitted a petition to collector VR Subbulaxmi on Monday seeking action against doctors and nurses at the Government Pentland Multi-Speciality Hospital, who allegedly failed to offer proper treatment to a pregnant woman, which ultimately landed her in the ICU of CMC Hospital.

Talking to TNIE, Sheeba Senthil, said her younger sibling Sneha G was admitted to Ambur Government Hospital with labour pain on October 21, from where she was shifted to the Pentland hospital due to lack of doctors.

“After examining my sister, doctors said a normal delivery was not possible and a cesarean had to be performed. The surgery was performed and a baby boy was born. On the second day after delivery, Sneha developed severe headache and neck pain. When we informed the doctor about this, she asked us to get a CT scan done. However, they did not do a scan or give any treatment for the headache,” Sheeba said.

On the night of October 25, when Sneha was called in to feed the baby kept in an incubator, Sheeba claimed that she also accompanied her sister. However, the nurse did not let Sheeba inside, she added. “After a short while, the doctors called me and said Sneha had fainted. I saw her lying unconscious on a stretcher,” Sheeba said.