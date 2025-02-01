Madras High Court instructs home secretary to ensure cops file FIRs promptly

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has instructed the state home secretary, Dheeraj Kumar, who appeared in the court, to ensure the police officers register FIRs and file charge sheets promptly, without much delay.

The home secretary appeared before the court on Friday following the summons issued by Justice P Velmurugan in a case regarding delay in filing charge sheet.

Even though the additional advocate general sought the judge to dispense with the appearance, he did not relent, but insisted on the necessity of the presence of the officer. The judge also stated he would have to issue a warrant if the officer failed to appear. Subsequently, he appeared at the court around 4.30 pm on Friday.

The judge told the officer he wanted him to be aware of the ground realities about delayed registration of FIRs and filing of charge sheets, and the hassle the common people are facing while approaching the police with complaints.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by Sundar seeking a direction to the Virugambakkam police to file a charge sheet in a 2015 criminal case. However, during the previous hearing, the police submitted the complaint was closed after inquiry in the same year. The judge questioned as to why the police had not informed either the complaint or the jurisdictional magistrate court.

During the hearing, the government advocate said the investigation in the case was closed in 2015, but the police had not filed a final report yet before the magistrate.