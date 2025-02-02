Coimbatore man immolates himself at police station over son’s arrest

COIMBATORE: Condemning the arrest of his son on charges of possessing ganja, a 45-year-old man immolated himself at the Kavundampalayam police station on Saturday morning.

The injured has been identified as T Sekar, an auto driver and resident of Siva Nagar in Kavundampalayam, and has been admitted at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) with 70% burn injuries. Kavundampalayam police arrested Sekar’s son S Mani Bharat (19) and his friend N Janakiraman (27) on Friday for possessing 108g of ganja at Anna Nagar in Kavundampalayam. It was found that they had kept it for selling, and they were subsequently lodged in Coimbatore central prison. Mani and his friends have been booked previously for drug peddling, robbery, etc.

Police who were on duty doused the fire by using water and fire extinguisher.

“He poured petrol while entering the station and immolated himself,” said a police officer.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104)