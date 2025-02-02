Madras HC dismisses PIL seeking compensation for demolished encroaching wall

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking compensation for a wall demolished by the Sivaganga district administration, after finding that the said structure had been built encroaching upon a water catchment area in a village in the district.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan was hearing a petition filed by one S Rakkayi, seeking compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the damages caused by the demolition of a compound wall by the Kalayarkoil tahsildar, in violation of law, and seeking to restore the structure at his house in Nathanur village, Sivaganga.

According to the petitioner, he owned 5.44 cents of Natham land and had erected a compound wall around the property. On May 22, 2022, the tahsildar concerned demolished the wall without any notice and enquiry, he claimed.

However, the additional government pleader (AGP) revealed that the property is a government poramboke land, and the mud wall and iron fence were built after encroaching it. The encroachers were duly served with notice, the AGP said.

Considering this, the court said the petitioner's PIL seeking compensation cannot be considered as the compound was nothing but an encroachment on the water catchment area, and dismissed the petition.