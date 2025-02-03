DMK eyes a landslide amid low-key campaign

ERODE: The streets of Erode East were unusually quiet in the run-up to the second bypoll since 2021. With the AIADMK, BJP, PMK and DMDK sitting it out, the ‘dead rubber’ election, to be held on February 5, has left the ruling DMK facing off against the NTK.
“In the previous by-election, parties campaigned from 6 am and pamphlets piled up at our doorstep. Now, only a group of cadres campaign in the evenings, no major leaders have visited and no gifts are given to voters,” said R Manikandan, a resident of Periyar Nagar.
The constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008. The DMK lost here in 2011 to the DMDK and in 2016 to the AIADMK. In the 2021 Assembly poll, the party gave the seat to the Congress, which fielded Thirumagan Everaa. The MLA, however, died in January 2023. His father, EVKS Elangovan, won the by-election in February 2023.
Another bypoll was necessitated by Elangovan’s death last December and, this time, the DMK decided to field its own candidate, VC Chandrakumar. Chandrakumar was elected from here as a DMDK MLA in 2011 but lost in the next Assembly poll when fielded by the DMK.
Despite the ruling party eyeing not just its first victory in the seat, but a landslide, given the seat’s location in AIADMK heartland, its efforts have been low-key. During the 2023 bypoll, Elangovan contested against AIADMK, DMDK and NTK candidates and CM MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior ministers and Congress leaders campaigned for him. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami spent four days campaigning for his candidate KS Thennarasu across 30 locations. This time, with only NTK, 11 registered party candidates, and 33 independents in the fray, the DMK’s campaign is low-key.
The party has not conducted a single public meeting and all senior leaders have stayed away from the field, leaving party district secretary and minister S Muthusamy with the responsibility of getting results. Exuding confidence, Muthusamy told TNIE, “We are fulfilling the promises we made to the people of Erode.... During the campaign, people are making some demands. Steps will be taken to address them after the by-election.”
The NTK, on the other hand, has gone all out with chief coordinator, Seeman, camping in the constituency for the past few days. NTK, fielding MK Seethalakshmi, is targeting opposition party voters and trying to lure those those dissatisfied with the DMK governance. However, Seeman’s recent speeches criticising ‘Periyar’ might impact the party’s showing as Erode is the Dravidian leader’s hometown.
Political observers also expect the voter turnout to fall this time, as key parties have boycotted the election. The boycott move is particulary unpopular in the AIADMK camp. “AIADMK cadre will not vote for NTK. Chandrakumar is well-known so a percentage of AIADMK cadre are likely to vote for him,” opined a key AIADMK functionary. BJP functionaries said their party had not given any guidance on which way to vote.
Meanwhile, voters flagged issues that need to be resolved. “The infrastructure within the city needs to be improved. Steps should be taken to reduce property tax hike,” said VK Rajamanickam, president of the Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District. B Kandavel, joint coordinator of Tamilnadu Federation of Powerloom Associations, said a Common Effluent Treatment Plant is long-standing demand.