Petrol bomb thrown at SIPCOT police station

RANIPET: Two masked individuals threw a petrol bomb inside the premises of the SIPCOT police station in Ranipet district around midnight on Sunday.

According to the police sources, two unidentified men arrived at the police station around midnight. They pulled out a bottle filled with petrol, threw it inside the premises and fled the scene in their two-wheeler.

Though no major damage was caused, videos taken near the entrance of the station building showed soot on the walls.

The district police have launched a thorough investigation and are examining the CCTV footage to identify and nab the culprits.

Sources said around five individuals have been detained on suspicion and are being interrogated.

Ranipet District Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Shukla has ordered the formation of seven special teams, led by an officer in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) to track down the accused.