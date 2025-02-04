Anti-ragging pledge: UGC issues notice to four medical colleges

CHENNAI: For not obtaining anti-ragging undertakings from students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a show cause notice to 18 medical colleges across the country, including two in TN — Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Vellore Christian Medical College — and two in Puducherry — JIPMER and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute.

UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, in the notice, said the colleges have not complied with the mandatory requirements set forth in the Anti-Ragging Regulations, 2009. “The failure to secure the undertakings not only constitutes non-compliance with the regulations but also puts the well-being and the safety of students at risk,” the secretary said.