Four held for attack on Dalits in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Four persons belonging to a dominant community were arrested on Tuesday over an alleged attack on five SC members at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul. It is learnt that the victims were attacked for allegedly dropping coconut husks on a common pathway.

The accused, identified as Sushila, Suresh Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Ramesh, were booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Murugeshwari and her family, are daily wagers in Mangarai village.

S Tirupathi, a relative, said, “On January 31, Murugeshwari dropped some coconut husks, collected from the trees inside her compound, on a common pathway near her house.

However, Sushila (58), a dominant community member-cum-financier in the locality, objected to the act and hurled casteist slurs. She informed her son-in-law Suresh Kumar, who along with 15 others barged into Murugeshwari’s house wielding deadly weapons and attacked the family. Murugeshwari, her sister Chitra, brothers Marimuthu, Pandiyan and Balan were admitted to Dindigul MCH with severe injuries.”