Call for action plan to beat the ‘hell-like’ heat in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: V Thiruppugazh, retired IAS official and chairman of the advisory panel on flood risk mitigation in Chennai, on Wednesday, warned that without a proper heat action plan, temperatures could rise by 1.9°C by 2040, and by 2090 it could become a “hell-like” situation. He stressed the need for the government and the public to build climate-resilient infrastructure and take collective action.

Speaking at Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0 on ‘Addressing Heat Wave Risks in a Warming World: Integrating Climate Adaptation Strategies,’ he highlighted that 2024 was the hottest year on record, with global temperatures surpassing the 1.5°C threshold. In India, heat-affected states rose from nine in 2015 to 23 in 2024.

It was under his guidance that India’s first national heat guidelines were drafted and implemented in 2016, drastically reducing heat-related deaths. However, heat wave-related fatalities have surged again in the last two years, he said.

A lesser-known but significant impact of heat is psychological distress--increased aggression, domestic violence, and cognitive impairment, he said.

Key recommendations he mentioned include strengthening early warning systems and enhancing institutional mechanisms by appointing chief heat officers at state and district levels.

Cities, he noted, have become “urban heat islands,” with temperatures up to 10°C higher than surrounding rural areas due to rampant deforestation and concrete expansion. Thus, planting trees, cool roofs, cooling shelters for outdoor workers, rescheduling working hours, and expanding drinking water access is necessary, he said.