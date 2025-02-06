CCMC to widen NSR Road-Anaikatti Road junction

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to remove encroachments and widen the junction where NSR Road in Saibaba Colony meets Anaikatti Road located near Avila Convent School.

The 1.8-km stretch of NSR Road in Saibaba Colony is a busy stretch which has numerous commercial stores and residential areas. The CCMC had earlier planned to include the road in its model road project which was implemented on DB Road in RS Puram and Race Course Road, but later dropped plans.

On Wednesday, CCMC officials led by CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected the road and conducted a study to widen and improve the junction where NSR road and Anaikatti road meet.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from CCMC’s engineering section said, “Buses faced difficulties while turning at the junction where the two roads intersect. As the junction is narrow, this caused severe traffic congestion. Based on public request, the place was inspected by the commissioner and all encroachments including an EB pole near the junction will be removed and the the road will be widened to ease traffic movement. The Town Planning section officials will soon begin survey for works.”