Congress: Tamil Nadu government lenient towards Hindutva forces

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday criticised the state government for being lenient towards Hindutva forces, which, according to him, led to the protests by Hindu Munnani and other forces at Thirupparankundram “in an attempt to disturb communal harmony”.

Selvaperunthagai said RSS and other affiliated organisations, backed by BJP, are trying to derail Tamil Nadu’s progress in various sectors by creating communal conflicts.

The state Congress chief asserted there should be no tolerance for divisive forces. Citing a few instances, he said, “Attempts to instigate communal violence must be nipped in the bud,” he said.

Attacking the right-wing organisations for staging protests inside the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple, he asked who gave them the permission to display their organisations’ flags inside the temple.

He announced that the Congress functionaries would offer prayers on Thursday at both the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple and the Sikandhar Badushah dargah there to highlight communal harmony.