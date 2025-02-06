Revenue village assistants protest for fixed monthly salary in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Revenue Village Assistants affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Revenue Village Assistants Association staged a sit-in protest outside taluk offices across the district, as part of a state-wide agitation urging the government to fulfil their long-pending demands.

In their protest notice, the assistants pointed out that for the past 30 years, they have been demanding a fixed monthly salary. However, their request remains unaddressed. As they are appointed under the special time-scale pay structure, their salaries are significantly lower than those of employees under the regular time scale. They have urged the government to bring them under the regular pay structure.

The protesters also recalled that in 1999, the then chief minister M Karunanidhi had announced that family members of village assistants who died in service would be provided jobs on compassionate grounds. While the scheme was implemented for 23 years, it was later discontinued. The association has now demanded its revival.

Additionally, the assistants have urged the government to refrain from assigning them additional responsibilities beyond their designated duties. They also raised concerns regarding the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), stating that those who joined after 2007 have not received funds from the scheme. They further highlighted that newly appointed village assistants are given only a temporary CPS number and salary, urging the government to issue them permanent CPS numbers. Warning of intensified protests, the association has announced a one-day mass leave demonstration on February 27 if their demands remain unmet.