Salem trust cheats depositors of crores; four held

COIMBATORE: The economic offences wing (EOW) police in Salem, took suo motu cognisance of an investment scheme offered by a charitable trust based in Ammapet and arrested four trustees, including the founders, for allegedly cheating depositors of several crores of rupees.

A police release said two years ago, Vijayabanu and Jayapradha started the St. Mother Theresa Humanitarian Charitable Trust at Ammapet. Baskar and Syed Muhammed joined as members. The trust offered free computer courses, tailoring. English courses, TNPSC coaching, and tuitions to school students. It also provided free lunch to ten people.

In due course, the trustees invited deposits from the public under several schemes like groceries chit for Rs 21,000, pension scheme for Rs 1,00,000, housing plot scheme for Rs 10,000 per month for 12 months, gold jewel scheme for Rs 18,000, etc. On January 23, 2025, the trustees introduced a Super Bumper Scheme, promising returns of Rs 2,30,000 for investment of Rs 1,00,000 for nine months.

Since many people had invested several crores of rupees, the EOW suspected it could be a ponzi scheme and registered a case against the suspects under various sections of BNS and the BUDS Act. Investigation revealed that the trust did not follow RBI guidelines, the release stated. On Tuesday, the four were arrested. EOW police seized Rs 12.68 crore in cash, 3 kg gold jewels and 13 kg silver articles from the trust. The four were produced before the TNPID Court, Coimbatore, and remanded to custody.