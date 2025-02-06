State highways department commences work on improving connectivity in TN's Pachamalai

TIRUCHY: In a bid to improve connectivity in Pachamalai hills near Thuraiyur in the district, the state highways department has commenced work on two key road projects. The first project involves upgrading a one-kilometre road linking Buthakkal with Top Sengattupatti, located in Uppiliyapuram union. The road, being laid by the state highways department's Thuraiyur sub-division at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, is set to improve access to remote areas and ensure better connectivity to nearby towns.

The second project aims to upgrade a 20-km stretch of road between Top Sengattupatti and Thonur. Currently, a seven-kilometre section of the road is being laid, with plans to widen it to a width of 3.75 metres at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore. The project is expected to benefit around 10 tribal villages in the region, including Ramanathapuram, Nesakulam, Kinathur, Thilaiyur and Vallam. These villages have long been hampered by the effects of heavy rainfall and soil erosion, which often disrupt access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

On Wednesday, Kannan, divisional engineer of the highways department, and Nallathambi, assistant divisional engineer, reviewed the ongoing road works. “The project aims to boost tourism in the region and stimulate local businesses by enabling tribal communities to easily transport their produce to nearby towns,” said Nallathambi, adding that the project is expected to be completed within a month.

“The roads, which were severely affected by rains, are now being relaid. This will ensure improved connectivity in the hills,” said Puthanampatti N Saravanan, a road safety activist. He also mentioned that petitions seeking installation of directional and safety signboards at key tourist spots such as Mangalam falls, Koraiyaru falls, and Kovilmedu viewpoint have been submitted to the authorities concerned. In response, officials have assured necessary action.