Vaigai river restoration: Madras HC summons DRO to give details of action taken by district-level committee

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought details about the proceedings issued for constitution of the District Level Preservation, and Rehabilitation of Vaigai River Committee in Madurai. The court further directed the District Revenue Officer (DRO), who heads the committee, to appear in-person and appraise about the steps taken by the committee in compliance of an order passed in 2020.

A special bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave the directions on a contempt petition filed by one M Naga Rajan of Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam against the Madurai district authorities for allegedly disobeying an order passed by the court on February 11, 2020, based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by Rajan seeking restoration of the river.

In the said order, the court had issued a series of directions including constitution of committees named 'Preservation, Rehabilitation of Vaigai River Committee' in five districts — Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram — under the chairmanship of the respective district collectors.

Rajan stated that the only role of the said committee is to monitor the banks of Vaigai River from time to time by conducting physical inspection and take suitable action if any mixing of the drainage water is found, to ensure that the Vaigai water can be used for drinking and cultivation. However, no steps have been taken by the authorities to inspect the river banks, he alleged. Citing the recent report by Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation (MNCF) that sewage water is being discharged into the river at 177 spots, he moved the contempt petition. The case was adjourned to February 6.