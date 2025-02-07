7,000 guest lecturers stage protest across Tamil Nadu seeking pay hike

CHENNAI: The statewide protests by the guest lecturers have intensified with over 7,300 faculty members across 164 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu taking part in the agitation demanding salary hike.

The guest lecturers, who are currently paid a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, alleged the state government has been turning a blind eye towards them for years and is yet to pay heed to their demands despite knowing about their deplorable condition. A majority of the guest lecturers hold a doctorate degree and yet are being paid only a paltry amount.

Federation of Tamil Nadu Government College Guest Lecturers’ Associations state organiser V Thangaraj said, “Tamil Nadu is a frontrunner in the higher education sector and the guest lecturers of the state have also contributed to the achievement. Yet, the state pays the lowest salary to its guest lecturers.” As per the UGC norms, we should be paid at least Rs 50,000 a month, added Thangaraj.

Several members of the federation alleged that they were provided a salary only for 11 months in a year and have no other privileges like maternity leave. “Due to the ongoing protest, many college principals have issued letters to our members threatening them of dismissal or disciplinary action. This is very unfair,” said a member of the federation.

Urging the state to consider the guest lecturers’ demands, many politicians have expressed support. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the state for neglecting the demands of the guest lecturers for several years.