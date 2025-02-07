Bus overturns in Tiruppur, two killed

COIMBATORE: Two college students died and over 30 people were injured after a private bus overturned on the Salem - Kochi National Highway (NH) near Chengappalli in Tiruppur district on Thursday morning. Police said the bus driver was speeding to meet his trip schedule. The deceased were identified as C Periyasamy (19) of Virumandampalayam and S Hari Krishnan (19) of Sundakkampalayam.
Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement expressing condolence over the death of the two students. He also said that special care would be provided for the injured. He granted solatium of Rs 3 lakh each, to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those who suffered major injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those with minor injuries.
According to police, the bus departed from the Tiruppur New Bus stand at 7.55 am with 80 passengers and reached Chengappalli around 8.30 am where more people got in. Because he was running late, the driver Madasamy floored the pedal and reached Pallagoundenpalayam, which is six kilometres away, at 8.35 am.
“At Samrajpalayam near Pallagoundenpalayam, the driver tried to overtake a goods truck but lost control over the vehicle and veered off down a slope on the road. When he tried to get back on to the road, the bus overturned,” a police officer said.
In the impact, Periyasamy and Hari Krishnan, who were pursuing first-year B.Com and BSc computer science respectively, died on the spot. Around 35 people suffered injuries.
Uthukuli police rushed to the spot and took the injured to nearby private hospitals and the Perundurai Government Hospital. Later, a few passengers were referred to private hospitals in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.
District Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish Ashok visited the spot where the accident took place. Uthukuli police have registered a case. Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted for two kilometres on the highway.
Minister S Muthusamy visited the injured passengers in Perundurai GH. He said action would be taken to prevent private buses from carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit and not to operate in a rash manner.
Two teenagers run over by lorry on B’luru-Chennai NH
Vellore: Two 19-year-old youngsters from Pallikonda died in an accident at the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Rangapuram on Thursday. The deceased were identified as R Hariharan and P Jeeva.
The accident took place at around 7.50 am on Thursday, when Hariharan, Jeeva and P Surya (20) (another injured) were on their way to Ranipet Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)They were undergoing apprenticeship in BHEL.
Barricades were placed to alert motorists regarding the ongoing work in the NH. All three of them were riding triples on a bike, On their way to Ranipet, the two-wheeler lost control and hit barricades and two of them fell on the left side. A lorry which came from behind ran over the two and they died on the spot.