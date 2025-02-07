Reconsider staff suspension: Tamil Nadu to Samsung

CHENNAI: Opposing the temporary suspension of three employees, a section of Samsung workers continued their sit-in protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday at the company’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur.

During a conciliatory discussion facilitated by the labour department on Wednesday, the government advised the workers to withdraw the protest. It urged the Samsung management to reconsider the suspensions, since the internal inquiry against the employees is pending. The next meeting is scheduled for February 12.

Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) president and Kancheepuram CITU secretary E Muthukumar said, “We are continuing the protest because the union leaders were suspended without any valid reason. On January 31, some of the workers and the suspended union leaders attempted to meet a senior official during the lunch break. They waited for an hour to get a response on when they could meet the official.” We await the company’s decision, following the labour department’s advisory, he added.

Several SIWU leaders demanded the management immediately revoke the suspensions and give assurances that no action would be taken against the employees who had sought a meeting with a senior official on January 31 or the protesters. Also, they opposed any move to compel the employees to join the alternative workers’ committee formed by the management.

However, maintaining that suspensions could not be revoked, Samsung urged the employees to withdraw the protest and resume work to prevent disruptions in production.

The officials from the labour department advised Samsung against pressuring employees to join the workers’ committee. They also urged both parties to resolve the dispute through negotiations and asked the Samsung management to refrain from making any changes to the working conditions during the discussions.