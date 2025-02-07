Sensitise students to importance of higher education, TN government directs headmasters

COIMBATORE: The school education department has directed headmasters of government higher secondary schools to raise awareness about the importance of higher education among Class 12 students and parents by convening a meeting.

An educational officer in Coimbatore told TNIE that they have instructed headmasters to conduct a meeting with parents at the school after the board examination is complete.

“For those continuing with higher studies, the school education department is taking steps such as conducting a career guidance programme and providing career guidance books to the current Class 11 and 12 students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Under the scheme, the school education department has also instructed headmasters to ensure that more students enrol at higher education institutions in the upcoming academic year,” he said.

“Following this, a meeting will be conducted with students and their parents where HMs will explain the importance of higher education. Additionally, HMs would also collect details about their interest to join college, the course they would like to pursue, etc. If students are not interested in joining colleges, headmasters will take steps to admit them to a college with help from the district administration. Further, career guidance will be given to students,” the official added.

A HM said last year, they were able to enrol two students, who had failed to pursue higher education, at the Arts and Science College. He added that through the meetings will help them to monitor students willing to pursue education.