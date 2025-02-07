Tasmac employees’ wait-in protest from February 11

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) officials held talks with the employees on Thursday after Tasmac employees’ associations announced a wait-in protest in front of the secretariat from February 11, demanding job security, permanent employment, time-scale salary, pension, and other benefits.

A senior Tasmac official said, “We have conveyed all the demands of the employees to the state government. However, any decision on this matter depends on government policy. We have also instructed the associations to withdraw their protest.”

The official added that alternative arrangements are being planned to keep retail shops running in case of a manpower shortage.

Meanwhile, N Periyasamy, state president of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees’ Union (AITUC), clarified that employees will take turns at the protest site to ensure that the shops remain open.

“The aim is to bring the government’s attention to our demands, not to shut shops,” he said.

Periyasamy said more than 25,000 employees have been working in 4,829 Tasmac retail shops across the state since 2003. However, they earn less than Rs 20,000 per month, which is not enough to make ends meet.

“As per rules, workers who complete 480 days of service should be made permanent. But till date, none has received this benefit. Many workers have died in the past two decades, but their families have not received any compensation. We will continue our protest until our demands are met,” he said.

Tamilaga Tasmac Employees’ Union state president AE Balusamy pointed out another issue faced by workers.

“As per tender rules, those running Tasmac bars should collect empty bottles. But employees are being forced to do this, adding to their workload. Despite raising this issue, the management has not responded to it positively,” he said, adding that members from five associations will join the protest.

According to the senior official, the buy-back bottle scheme will be implemented in all retail shops through outsourcing from April.