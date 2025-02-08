14K people bit by stray dogs in Madurai, corporation survey yet to begin

MADURAI: Over 14,000 people were bit by stray dogs in Madurai city in 2024, a drastic leap from the 13,000 cases recorded the year before, according to the corporation stats. With stray dog menace plaguing the city, the corporation council had sanctioned Rs 5.83 lakh for deputing a private agency to conduct a stray dog census in December, which is yet to commence. Furthermore, activists allege that official reports from 2022, which cite the number of strays at 53,000 are not accurate, and that the figure crossed 1 lakh years ago.

"It is becoming hard to commute in the streets, especially at night. Almost all the streets have packs of stray dogs causing menace in the city. Corporation should take measures to address the issues," said Karthik, a resident from Villapuram.

Speaking to TNIE, K Jeyachandran, councillor of Ward 62 said, "As per official reports, the city consisted over 53,000 dogs by 2022. However the numbers are not accurate, the actual population of stray dogs has crossed one lakh years ago. Though the corporation is taking measures to carry out a stray dog census, it is yet to be done in a detailed manner. We can take proper actions to address the issue only if accurate figures are available."

Jeyachandran added that apart from performing the Animal Birth Control(ABC) processes, the corporation should carry out awareness programmes and special drives to promote adoption of stray dogs, which is the best option for addressing the issues.

A senior official from Madurai city corporation said that they have taken a slew of measures to curb the menace, including conduct of training programmes for 200 volunteers (to carry out stray dog census), which will begin soon. The census will be carried out by the end of February and the reports will be submitted by March, he added.

Moreover, ABC operations are being conducted at two centres in the city, along with other awareness programmes, the official said.