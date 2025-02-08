Bargur school opens, parents wary of safety keep children at home

KRISHNAGIRI: Two days after the arrest of three teachers who sexually assaulted a class 8 girl and subsequent closure, the government school in Bargur reopened on Friday. But parents of the 140 students did not send the children to the school stating there was no safety for them.
On Friday morning, officers from the school education department, district child protection unit, and revenue department arrived in the school well ahead of opening time. But no student arrived. Officers contacted a few parents and they arrived but said there was no safety in the school. After several hours of talks, parents said they would send their children only if adequate safety measures are put in place.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer in the school education department in Krishnagiri said, “After the incident, parents were reluctant to send their children to the school. Classes were supposed to resume from Friday, but no student showed up. We met with parents and held a constructive discussion on how to proceed and overcome this situation together. The parents made several demands. Firstly they wanted all teachers, including the HM to be transferred. They also demanded the school education department to appoint female teachers only and install CCTV cameras in and around the school. If these demands are met, they would send their children to school.”
Officials added, “We had planned to give counselling to the students on Friday and arrived with psychiatrists. Classes would resume on Monday, after counselling is given to all 140 students.”
Suspects identity revealed
Krishnagiri police warned a few media organisations that published photos of the accused teachers. Police said this could indirectly reveal the victims identity and also hamper trial.
An officer said, “Revealing identity is a violation of Section 23 of the Pocso Act. It prohibits disclosure of a victim’s identity, including name, address, photograph, etc. However, many media channels and vernacular publications revealed photos of the accused which indirectly leads to identification of the victim.”
Commenting on the matter, Superintendent of Police, P Thangadurai said, “ It is unclear how they (media) got photos of the accused. We have confirmed that they were old pictures and we did not possess them. From the nature of the photos, it could be from some document or social media, we are investigating it. We have warned the media personnel concerned who had published the pictures and asked them to remove the photos from online sources. In the event they fail to do so, they will be charged for violation of Section 23 of Pocso Act.”
He added false information regarding the case is being circlated in a section of media. “This is detrimental to the investigation and action will be taken,” the SP warned.