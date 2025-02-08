Bargur school opens, parents wary of safety keep children at home

KRISHNAGIRI: Two days after the arrest of three teachers who sexually assaulted a class 8 girl and subsequent closure, the government school in Bargur reopened on Friday. But parents of the 140 students did not send the children to the school stating there was no safety for them.

On Friday morning, officers from the school education department, district child protection unit, and revenue department arrived in the school well ahead of opening time. But no student arrived. Officers contacted a few parents and they arrived but said there was no safety in the school. After several hours of talks, parents said they would send their children only if adequate safety measures are put in place.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer in the school education department in Krishnagiri said, “After the incident, parents were reluctant to send their children to the school. Classes were supposed to resume from Friday, but no student showed up. We met with parents and held a constructive discussion on how to proceed and overcome this situation together. The parents made several demands. Firstly they wanted all teachers, including the HM to be transferred. They also demanded the school education department to appoint female teachers only and install CCTV cameras in and around the school. If these demands are met, they would send their children to school.”

Officials added, “We had planned to give counselling to the students on Friday and arrived with psychiatrists. Classes would resume on Monday, after counselling is given to all 140 students.”