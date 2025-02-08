Women SI's assault claims against VCK member found false, police clarifies

SIVAGANGA: A Woman Sub-Inspector's assault allegations inside a police station at the hands of some persons, including a VCK party functionary, was dubbed false and exaggerated in a statement from the Sivaganga district police. A video of WSI Pranitha's claims have been widely circulated on social media.

In a press release SP Ashish Rawat said, a preliminary inquiry was conducted on the allegations and claims made by the WSI. "It is ascertained that on February 5 evening, two groups from Amaravathipudur village had come to Somanathapuram police station for an inquiry in connection with a temple land dispute, and the inquiry was helmed by SI Muthukrishnan," the release said.

"WSI Pranitha had returned after a vehicle check and intervened in the inquiry, which is when one group objected. This led to a heated exchange of words between Pranitha and VCK functionary Ilaya Gowthaman. Subsequently, when the villagers left after the inquiry, Pranitha got admitted to a private hospital and later to the government hospital in Karaikudi. Here, she claimed that she was assaulted by 10 persons present at the station. Though the doctor confirmed that her condition was normal, she and her family members gave a press briefing on the alleged assault," the statement read.

"It was found that the allegation levelled has been completely false and exaggerated. It is to be noted that WSI Pranitha was warned multiple times for her conduct and allegations of bias. She was transferred from the Somanathapuram Police Station to Sivaganga Town Police station, but she is yet to report to the new station. However, a detailed inquiry will be conducted and necessary action will be taken," the release added.