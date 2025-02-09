Sexual assault: Parents agree to send students to school from February 10

KRISHNAGIRI: After talks with Collector C Dinesh Kumar on Saturday, villagers accepted to sent their wards to school from Monday.

Following the issue of a 13-year-old class 8 girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the three teachers of the same school near Bargur on Tuesday, three teachers were arrested and parents did not send their children to school with various demands. Such demands are to construct additional toilet facilities, install CCTV cameras in the school, support higher education for the survivor, financial assistance for the girl and others. Also, six female teachers were deputed to the school.

The collector assured the people to solve issues in phased manner and counselling will be given for students at school on Monday.

Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, district child protection officer Saravanan, Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj, psychiatrist S Gopi and various department officials were also present.