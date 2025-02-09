Sexual assault: Parents agree to send students to school from February 10

KRISHNAGIRI: After talks with Collector C Dinesh Kumar on Saturday, villagers accepted to sent their wards to school from Monday.
Following the issue of a 13-year-old class 8 girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the three teachers of the same school near Bargur on Tuesday, three teachers were arrested and parents did not send their children to school with various demands. Such demands are to construct additional toilet facilities, install CCTV cameras in the school, support higher education for the survivor, financial assistance for the girl and others. Also, six female teachers were deputed to the school.
The collector assured the people to solve issues in phased manner and counselling will be given for students at school on Monday.
Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, district child protection officer Saravanan, Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj, psychiatrist S Gopi and various department officials were also present.
Demonstration
Over 1, 000 AIADMK cadres led by AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy staged a protest against the sexual assault incident reported near Bargur at Krishnagiri on Saturday.
Munusamy demanded the State government to provide Rs 50 lakh compensation for the victim and install CCTV cameras at government schools, also he opined that the increase of drug usage in Tamil Nadu in the DMK government for the past three years has led to an increase in crime against women and children in the State.
Also, steps should be taken before the incident as preventive measures.
Awareness
District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) nodal officer and psychiatrist S Gopi told TNIE, “The sexual assault survivor will be in a confused and depressed state post- incident. So relatives, teachers, friends and society should support the survivor to bring back hope after the incident. Also, people should not spread any false information or messages about the child after the incident, which will affect the mental health of the child. Also, the media should refrain from sharing unnecessary details and unauthorized messages and they should stick to section 23 of the POCSO act.”
He further said, that for child-related complaints, people can contact the helpline number - 1098, the school education department’s helpline - 14417 and to prevent depression and suicidal thoughts - Tele MANAS - 14416.