‘Tamil Nadu ignored in budget, BJP eyes political gains over governance’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled jibe at the BJP over the Thiruparankundram issue, CM and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the centre has no concern for people’s development, but was keen on sustaining itself in power only through ‘communal politics’.

At a rally organised by the party at Avadi to protest against the central government for ‘ignoring’ TN in the Union budget, Stalin accused the BJP government of prioritising political gains over governance. “The BJP will be forced to ‘discipline’ itself if it does not learn the fundamental lesson that TN, where people of different faiths co-exist peacefully and identify themselves only as Tamils, will never accept divisive forces,” the CM said.

“Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of economic growth and social welfare. Had the centre cooperated with us, the state’s progress would have been even faster,” Stalin asserted. Lambasting the centre’s approach on federalism, Stalin said, “Year after year, the union finance minister presents a budget that is nothing more than hollow statement. This time, TN has been completely sidelined. Does she think quoting Thirukkural verse will be enough to placate us?” he asked.

Highlighting the centre’s selective allocation of funds, Stalin noted Bihar was mentioned multiple times in the budget because of the upcoming election there, just as AP was favoured in the previous budget. “I am not against development of Bihar or Andhra Pradesh, but why is Tamil Nadu consistently being ignored?” he asked.