‘Tamil Nadu ignored in budget, BJP eyes political gains over governance’: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled jibe at the BJP over the Thiruparankundram issue, CM and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the centre has no concern for people’s development, but was keen on sustaining itself in power only through ‘communal politics’.
At a rally organised by the party at Avadi to protest against the central government for ‘ignoring’ TN in the Union budget, Stalin accused the BJP government of prioritising political gains over governance. “The BJP will be forced to ‘discipline’ itself if it does not learn the fundamental lesson that TN, where people of different faiths co-exist peacefully and identify themselves only as Tamils, will never accept divisive forces,” the CM said.
“Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of economic growth and social welfare. Had the centre cooperated with us, the state’s progress would have been even faster,” Stalin asserted. Lambasting the centre’s approach on federalism, Stalin said, “Year after year, the union finance minister presents a budget that is nothing more than hollow statement. This time, TN has been completely sidelined. Does she think quoting Thirukkural verse will be enough to placate us?” he asked.
Highlighting the centre’s selective allocation of funds, Stalin noted Bihar was mentioned multiple times in the budget because of the upcoming election there, just as AP was favoured in the previous budget. “I am not against development of Bihar or Andhra Pradesh, but why is Tamil Nadu consistently being ignored?” he asked.
“Every time we ask, the answer is ‘No, No, No.’ What kind of budget is this?” Stalin thundered, and accused the centre of reducing states to mere borrowers. “The centre is denying states their rightful funds, and is offering loans instead. Is this governance? Is this federalism?” he asked, warning that TN would not remain silent in the face of such injustice. “TN will overcome every hurdle and continue to prosper. If the BJP refuses to change its approach, the people will ensure its downfall,” he said.
Taking a dig at Governor RN Ravi, Stalin accused him of persistently undermining the state’s heritage and development. “Instead of fulfilling his constitutional role, he is bent on spreading misinformation and disrupting governance,” he said. He sarcastically remarked both the governor and state BJP chief K Annamalai should continue in their roles, as their actions are inadvertently strengthening DMK’s electoral prospects.
Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s past statements during his tenure as Gujarat CM, Stalin challenged him to follow the same principles that he once had advocated. “Governors must respect the elected government. Even Modi had admitted this in the past. Will Governor Ravi acknowledge this now?” he asked.